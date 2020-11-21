  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bank credit grows as consumers shop in festive season; risk aversion, low demand still a barrier

By: |
Updated: Nov 21, 2020 5:01 PM

Bank credit growth increased marginally as consumers had started purchasing with the arrival of the festive season.

credit growth, deposit growth, consumer spending, festive seasonGovernment-backed guarantee loan scheme (ECLGS) also played a major role in the sequential improvement in the bank credit.

Higher consumer spendings during the festive season have supported the bank credit growth in the fortnight ending-6 November 2020. The overall credit growth in the banking sector increased marginally compared to the previous fortnight, which indicates that consumers had started purchasing with the arrival of the festive season, said a report by Care Ratings. It rose to 5.7 per cent in the fortnight, compared with 5.1 per cent growth in the previous two fortnights, showed the latest RBI data. Banks had also put extra efforts to raise the credit growth by launching various festival offers.

 For instance, the State Bank of India (SBI), last month, announces a festive season interest rate concession up to 25  basis points on home loans. However, the credit growth is still at low levels compared to the year-ago levels. The credit growths in the same fortnight last year were 8.1 per cent and 8.9 per cent. The subdued level in credit growth is evident in subdued demand and risk aversion in the banking system towards the corporate segment, the Care Ratings report added. The banks are being very selective with their credit portfolios due to asset quality concerns.

Related News

On the other hand, the government-backed guarantee loan scheme (ECLGS) also played a major role in the sequential improvement in the bank credit. Banks have sanctioned Rs 2.03 lakh crore, out of which Rs 1.48 lakh crore has been disbursed till October 2020. This is higher than the gross bank credit growth of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in absolute terms from May to October 2020. Adding to it, ECLGS 2.0,  announced for stressed sectors, is further extended till March 2021 to enable MSME’s avail of additional funds under this scheme.

Meanwhile, bank deposits increased by 10.6 per cent in the fortnight ending-6 November, compared with 10 per cent growth in the same fortnight a year ago. This has led to a liquidity surplus of Rs 4.97 lakh crores in Indian banking system. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Bank credit grows as consumers shop in festive season risk aversion low demand still a barrier
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ED raids multiple locations in Kashmir in J&K Bank money laundering case
2Banks’ profits likely to surge as stress on firms eases; these banks may show high earnings in H2
3RBI Internal Working Group’s suggestion: Big business houses may soon promote banks