Bank credit growth to remain slower in near term: Report

In October 2020, disbursements under ECLGS scheme were Rs 1.52 lakh crore, which is higher than gross bank credit growth of Rs one lakh crore (in absolute terms from May 2020 to October 2020), it said.
The overall bank credit growth in October 2020 continued to decelerate to 5.6 per cent.
Bank credit growth is likely to remain moderate in the near term as lenders will continue to remain risk averse due to the pandemic-led uncertainty, says a report.
The rating agency said the bank credit growth from May 2020 (Rs 91.08 lakh crore) to October 2020 (Rs 92.13 lakh crore) has been mainly supported by disbursements in the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) scheme which is extended further till March 31, 2021.
