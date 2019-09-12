Bank credit growth slows to 10.24%, deposits at 9.73%

In July, the non-food bank credit rose 11.4 percent on year-on-year basis from 10.6 percent in July 2018.

Bank credit and deposits growth slowed to 10.24 percent and 9.73 percent to Rs 96.80 lakh crore and Rs 127.80 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight to August 30, show the latest RBI data. In the year-ago fortnight, advances were at Rs 87.80 lakh crore while deposits stood at Rs 116.46 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight to August 16, advances grew 11.64 percent to Rs 96.82 lakh crore and deposits by 10.15 percent to Rs 126.80 lakh crore.

In July, the non-food bank credit rose 11.4 percent on year-on-year basis from 10.6 percent in July 2018. Advances to the services sector decelerated to 15.2 percent in the month from 23 percent in the year-ago month.

Credit to agriculture & allied activities rose 6.8 percent compared with an increase of 6.6 percent in the same month last year. Loans to industry rose 6.1 percent in July from 0.3 percent a year ago. Personal loans rose 17 percent in July compared to an increase of 16.7 percent in July 2018.