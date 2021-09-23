Bank credit grows by 6.7 pc; deposits by 9.32 pc

In the fortnight ended August 27, 2021, bank credit had increased by 6.67 per cent and deposits by 9.45 per cent.

Bank credit rose by 6.7 per cent to Rs 109.12 lakh crore and deposits by 9.32 per cent to Rs 155.75 lakh crore in the fortnight ended September 10, RBI data showed.

In the year-ago fortnight ended September 11, 2020, bank advances had stood at Rs 102.27 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 142.47 lakh crore, according to RBI’s Scheduled Banks’ Statement of Position in India as of September 10, 2021, released on Thursday.

In FY2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.