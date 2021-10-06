Bank credit grows by 6.67 pc; deposits by 9.34 pc

In the previous fortnight ended September 10, 2021, bank credit had risen by 6.7 per cent and deposits by 9.32 per cent.
Bank credit rose by 6.67 per cent to Rs 109.57 lakh crore and deposits by 9.34 per cent to Rs 155.95 lakh crore in the fortnight ended September 24, 2021, RBI data showed.
In the year-ago fortnight ended September 25, 2020, bank credit stood at Rs 102.72 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 142.62 lakh crore, according to RBI’s Scheduled Banks’ Statement of Position in India as on September 24, 2021 data, released on Wednesday.
In FY2020-21, bank credit grew by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.
