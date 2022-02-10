  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bank credit grows at 8.21%; deposits at 8.31%

In the fortnight ended January 29, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 107.04 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 148.02 lakh crore, according to the RBI’s Scheduled Banks’ Statement of Position in India as on January 28, released on Thursday.

Written by PTI
In the previous fortnight ended January 14, bank credit had risen by 8.01 per cent and deposits by 9.28 per cent.

Bank credit grew by 8.21 per cent to Rs 115.82 lakh crore and deposits by 8.31 per cent to Rs 160.33 lakh crore in the fortnight ended January 28, RBI data showed.

In FY2020-21, bank credit had risen by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

