  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bank credit grows at 7.14 pc, deposits at 11.42 pc: RBI

By: |
November 17, 2021 6:24 PM

In the fortnight ended November 6, 2020, bank loans stood at Rs 104.19 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 144.03 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on November 5, 2021, data released on Wednesday.

RBI imposes several restrictions on this bank, imposes Rs 1,000 cap on withdrawals — check detailsIn the previous fortnight ended October 22, 2021, bank credit had grown by 6.84 per cent and deposits by 9.94 per cent. In FY2020-21, bank credit had risen by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

Bank credit grew by 7.14 per cent to Rs 111.64 lakh crore and deposits increased by 11.42 per cent to Rs 160.49 lakh crore in the fortnight ended November 15, 2021, RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended November 6, 2020, bank loans stood at Rs 104.19 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 144.03 lakh crore, according to the RBI’s Scheduled Banks’ Statement of Position in India as on November 5, 2021, data released on Wednesday.

Related News

In the previous fortnight ended October 22, 2021, bank credit had grown by 6.84 per cent and deposits by 9.94 per cent. In FY2020-21, bank credit had risen by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Bank credit grows at 7.14 pc deposits at 11.42 pc RBI
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Microfinance sector: Average collection efficiency improves to 95% in Q2 from 85% in Q1
2India Ratings sees NBFCs, HFCs AUM rising 10% in H2FY22; GNPAs to increase
3NBFC bad loans set to rise with RBI clarification on IRAC norms, say analysts