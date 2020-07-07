  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bandhan Bank’s loans & advances grow 18% in Q1

Published: July 7, 2020 9:17 AM

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Monday said its loans and advances grew 18% year-on-year to Rs 74,325 crore for the first quarter this fiscal, from Rs 63,164 crore for the same period last fiscal.

Bandhan Bank, Bandhan Bank loans, BSE filing, TLTRO, bandhab bank depositDuring the April-June period, the bank’s total deposit grew 35% y-o-y to Rs 60,602 crore.

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Monday said its loans and advances grew 18% year-on-year to Rs 74,325 crore for the first quarter this fiscal, from Rs 63,164 crore for the same period last fiscal. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, loans and advances (on book+off book+ TLTRO) grew 3% from Rs 71,846 crore for the fourth quarter last fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

During the April-June period, the bank's total deposit grew 35% y-o-y to Rs 60,602 crore.

