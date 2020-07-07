Bandhan Bank’s loans & advances grow 18% in Q1

During the April-June period, the bank’s total deposit grew 35% y-o-y to Rs 60,602 crore.

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Monday said its loans and advances grew 18% year-on-year to Rs 74,325 crore for the first quarter this fiscal, from Rs 63,164 crore for the same period last fiscal. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, loans and advances (on book+off book+ TLTRO) grew 3% from Rs 71,846 crore for the fourth quarter last fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

