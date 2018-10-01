Bandhan Bank shares tank 20% after RBI freezes CEO’s salary, bars from opening new branches

Bandhan Bank will now engage with the RBI on complying with shareholding norms.

Shares of Bandhan Bank plunged to lowest in early morning trade on Monday to hit a lower circuit of 20%, its biggest single day decline since it got listed in March this year, after the Reserve Bank of India announced to freeze remuneration of the bank’s CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh and barred it from opening up of new branches until further notice.

On Monday, shares of the bank at dropped 20% to Rs 451.20, with over 3.7 million equity shares changing hands, as compared with their 30-day average volume of 1.51 million.

As per the licensing norms by RBI, the private sector bank is expected to bring down its promoter shareholding to 40% within three years of operations. On the other side, the promoter holding in the Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank at present stands at 82.28%.

The bank will now engage with the RBI on complying with shareholding norms. At present, Bandhan Bank is the eighth largest bank by market capitalization. The private sector lender, which started operations as a micro-financing company in 2001 and received the banking license in 2014, however, can open branches after receiving the prior approval the RBI.

In March, Bandhan Bank had made a stellar debut on the exchanges as it got listed at Rs 499 on NSE, a premium of 33% as against to the issue price of Rs 375. The public issue had been subscribed by 15 times, backed by strong demand from institutions.