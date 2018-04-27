​​​
Bandhan Bank Q4 Results 2018: Net profit jumps 20% to Rs 3.88 billion

Bandhan Bank Ltd, which had a stellar market debut last month, reported an about 20% jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher interest income.

By: | Published: April 27, 2018 1:30 PM
Bandhan Bank Ltd, which had a stellar market debut last month, reported an about 20% jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher interest income. Net profit rose to 3.88 billion rupees ($58.09 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 3.22 billion rupees a year ago, the Kolkata-based bank said in a statement on Friday.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.25 percent at end-March, compared with 1.67 percent in the previous quarter and 0.51 percent a year earlier. Interest earned during the quarter was up 25 percent.

