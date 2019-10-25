Bandhan Bank profit soars 99% on Gruh Finance buy

Net interest margin (NIM), a key indicator of profitability, fell 225 basis points to 8.2% from 10.45% at Q1 end.

Private-sector lender Bandhan Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 972 crore for the September quarter, up 99% from a year ago, on the back of a 66% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in total income to Rs 3,050 crore as benefits of the bank’s acquisition of Gruh Finance came into play.

Net interest income (NII) shot up 42% y-o-y to Rs 1,529 crore. NII is the difference between interest earned and interest paid by the bank. Net interest margin (NIM), a key indicator of profitability, fell 225 basis points to 8.2% from 10.45% at Q1 end.

The management explained that the change in the loan mix after the Gruh acquisition resulted in lower margins. “The margins are lower after the Gruh merger because housing loans have lower margins and the credit cost is also low. Another factor is that around the time of merger, both Gruh and Bandhan were carrying excess liquidity of close to Rs 7,000 crore. That has also impacted our margins to an extent,” the bank said.

The bank’s provisions rose 17% y-o-y to Rs 145 crore. Asset quality deteriorated marginally from the previous quarter, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio rising to 1.76% from 1.7%. The net NPA ratio fell three bps to 0.56%.

Total advances stood at Rs 64,186 crore, up 92% from the previous year, while total deposits rose 49% y-o-y to Rs 49,195 crore. The current account savings account (CASA) ratio fell to 33% from 36.9% a year ago. Retail deposits accounted for 78% of all deposits. CASA grew 39% y-o-y to Rs 16,187 crore at the end of September.

Microfinance loans accounted for 61% of Bandhan Bank’s loan book, Gruh’s book made up for 28%, while 9% of loans were to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The bank also has some exposure to microfinance institutions (MFIs) and a Rs 385-crore exposure to entities from the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group.

The bank added 10 lakh customers during the quarter, at the end of which its total customer base stood at 1.83 crore. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, managing director and chief executive officer, Bandhan Bank, said the bank will focus on the affordable-housing segment for growth. “In micro credit we would like to continue as usual. On a pan-India basis we would like to grow in affordable housing,” he said.