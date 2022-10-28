Bandhan Bank posts net profit of Rs 209cr in Q2 FY23

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 209.30 crore in the quarter ended in September 2022 on the back of a fall in bad loans.

The Kolkata-headquartered bank had posted a net loss of Rs 3,008.60 crore in the same quarter a year ago due to higher provisioning.

The bank’s total income during the July-September period of 2022-23 grew by 8.5 per cent at Rs 2,669.4 crore as against Rs 2,459.9 crore in the same period of 2021-22, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender said its housing finance division achieved its best-ever growth of 32 per cent year-on-year and the retail division grew 112 per cent from a year ago. Commercial banking division grew 96 per cent yearly.

Among other key parameters, the net interest income, interest earned minus interest expended, rose by 13.3 per cent in Q2FY23 at Rs 2,193 crore, as against Rs 1,935.4 crore in Q2FY22, the bank said.

However, the non-interest income fell by 9.2 per cent during the quarter to Rs 476.4 crore from Rs 524.5 crore a year ago.

Also, the operating profit came down by a marginal 2 per cent at Rs 1,552.9 crore. The asset quality of the bank showed improvement as the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) as on September 30, 2022, fell to 7.19 per cent of the gross advances as against 10.8 per cent as on September 30, 2021.

Net NPAs too improved to 1.86 per cent against 3.04 per cent.

The provisioning requirement fell to Rs 1,279.7 crore for the quarter as against Rs 5,613.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The net interest margin for the lender stood at 7 per cent for Q2FY23.

“The share of loans and advances comprised housing loans at 27 per cent, MSMEs and NBFCs at 31 per cent, microfinance at 40 per cent and retail at two per cent,” Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO of Bandhan Bank said.

Total advances grew by 17.4 per cent to Rs 95,834.9 crore at end of September 2022 against Rs 81,661.2 crore by a year ago in the same period, the lender said. Total deposits increased by 21.3 per cent to Rs 99,365.8 crore.

The bank, during the quarter, has written off Rs 3,535 crore which is mainly due to micro-credit customers.

Ghosh said, “The provision coverage ratio (PCR) made during the second quarter was 76 per cent. Slippages during the current second quarter stood at Rs 3,954 crore.” The bank made a recovery of Rs 530 crore during the second quarter, thus making net slippages stand at Rs 3,424 crore.

The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank during the quarter stood at seven per cent, lower than 7.6 per cent in the similar previous period.

Ghosh said, “The NIM had decreased marginally due to the rise in interest on deposits.” The holding company, Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, has received approval from the RBI for setting up an asset management company to run the mutual fund business.

Bandhan Bank will start the credit card business on its own during the next financial year.

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank during the quarter stood at 19.4 per cent, compared to 20.4 per cent in the same previous period.

“As we enter the H2FY23, the focus shifts on growth, and with pandemic-related stress phasing out, we look forward to ending the FY23 on a high note,” Ghosh said.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at Rs 265.20 apiece on BSE, down by 2.12 per cent.