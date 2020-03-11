Bandhan Bank opens 3 new branches, 122 banking outlets

By: |
Published: March 11, 2020 2:07:21 PM

A Bandhan Bank official said the development comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on new branch openings for the lender.

The total business of Bandhan Bank stood at Rs 1,20,364 crore as on December 31, 2019, it said in a release.The total business of Bandhan Bank stood at Rs 1,20,364 crore as on December 31, 2019, it said in a release.

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said it has opened three new branches, taking the total number across India to 1,013. The Kolkata-based lender also opened 122 banking outlets in the form of small-format units. A Bandhan Bank official said the development comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on new branch openings for the lender.

“We are happy that with the withdrawal of restriction, we will be able to expand business growth rapidly,” MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said. The bank has presence in 34 states. The total business of Bandhan Bank stood at Rs 1,20,364 crore as on December 31, 2019, it said in a release.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Bandhan Bank opens 3 new branches 122 banking outlets
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Little left for yield curve if more LTROs announced, say experts
2Bad Loans: Q4: Provisioning by banks may top Rs 25k-30k crore
3Barclays offers corporate borrowers hit by coronavirus more time to pay back loans