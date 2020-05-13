Bandhan Bank net profit falls 21 per cent in Q4

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, stood at 8.13%, up 22 basis points (bps), from 7.91% in December 31, 2019.

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday reported a 20.52% year-on-year (y-o-y) fall in its net profit to Rs 517.28 crore in the March quarter. The Kolkata-headquartered bank had made additional Covid-19-related provisions on standard advances amounting to Rs 690 crore during the quarter.

Total provision and contingencies rose over five-fold to Rs 827.36 crore, compared with Rs 153.28 crore a year ago. Sequentially, provisions and contingencies jumped nearly three-fold, compared to Rs 294.88 crore in the December 2019 quarter, according to a stock exchange filing.

The lender, in its BSE filing, said, “The bank holds provisions as at March 31, 2020, amounting to Rs 69,000 lakh (Rs 690 crore) against the potential impact of Covid-19 on standard assets based on all the available information at this point in time. This includes Rs 6,400 lakh (Rs 64 crore) as the minimum amount required as prescribed by the RBI in terms of circular dated April 17, 2020; while RBI has permitted this amount to be spread over two quarters, the bank has decided to provide for the entire amount in the current quarter. In addition, the bank carries additional standard asset provision on micro finance portfolio at 0.75% amounting to Rs 31,000 lakh (Rs 310 crore). These aforesaid provisions, held by the bank, aggregate to Rs 1,00,000 lakh (Rs 1,000 crore).”

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO, said, “Q4FY20 has been a satisfying quarter given the challenges. The bank has showcased the strengths of its deposit franchise with continuously growing deposits in all the segments. The bank has made an additional Covid-related provision on standard advances amounting to Rs 690 crore. We have taken all the necessary steps to ensure safety of our customers and employees. We further endeavour to work with our employees and customers ensuring to be at the service in this critical time.”

During the March quarter last fiscal, net interest income (NII) rose 33.6% y-o-y to Rs 1,680.04 crore, compared to Rs 1,257.28 crore a year ago. Non-interest income was up 28.87% y-o-y in March 2020 to Rs 500 crore, compared to Rs 388 crore in March 2019. Bandhan said in view of the amalgamation with GRUH Finance in October last year, the figures for the current quarter were not comparable with the corresponding figures of previous year/period. Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, stood at 8.13%, up 22 basis points (bps), from 7.91% in December 31, 2019.

The lender’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at the end of March quarter stood at 1.48%, 45 bps down from 1.93% at the end of December 2019, while the net NPA ratio also decreased by 23 bps sequentially to 0.58% from 0.81% as on December 31, 2019.