Bajaj Housing Finance extends home loan tenure to 40 years

Bajaj Housing Finance has extended its maximum home loan tenor to 40 years from 30 years for salaried applicants, who are new home buyers.

With the change in the tenor, Bajaj Housing Finance now offers equated monthly installments (EMI), starting at just Rs 733 per lakh.

Bajaj Housing Finance’s revised tenor capping is subject to the applicant’s age at the time of application. The eligibility criteria for age with Bajaj Housing Finance is 23 to 75 years, with 75 years as the upper limit for age at the time of loan maturity.

Bajaj Housing Finance loans start at only 8.50% per annum for salaried individuals and professionals.