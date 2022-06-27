Bajaj Finserv’s HackRx hosts 1,000+ students to solve business problems; offers chance to win jobs, money

Bajaj Finserv Ltd organised the third edition of its hackathon, HackRx. The annual event brings together students across India who compete against the brightest minds, and are mentored by top leaders from the industry for developing business solutions. The third edition of the two-day hackathon in Pune saw registrations by over 1,000 students. It is now set to host over 120 college students who will showcase solutions to a real time business problem. The last two years had witnessed participation from over 3,000 students from India.

This year’s event consisted of ten problem statements ranging from setting up in-app nudges, SNAP product co-purchasing networks to hospitals centralised reviews, mobile app credit score, provider invoice text curation, among others. Participating students were divided in groups of two-five to present a solution for the stated problem.

Shortlisted teams underwent a 24-hr coding marathon. Those teams will now be invited to the Bajaj Finserv office to work on their projects. The finale between the top seven teams were evaluated by jury members comprising Ashish Panchal, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Markets, Rakesh Bhatt, Deputy CEO, Bajaj Finance Limited, Tapan Singhal, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, Anurag Chottani, CTO, Bajaj Finance Limited, Anurag Vohra, CTO, Bajaj Finserv Health Limited, Goutam Dutta, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Sourabh Chatterjee, Sr. President, Head Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited and Vivek Kant, Head-Technology, Finserv Markets. And the winners were felicitated by Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Limited and DevangMody, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Health Limited & Group Head Strategy, Bajaj Finserv Limited.

Winners at the hackathon stand a chance to win internships/full time roles at Bajaj Finserv Group. The first prize money is of Rs 1 lakh, second prize is for Rs 50,000 and third prize is Rs 25,000.