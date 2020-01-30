Bajaj Finserv Q3 net rises 32%

Published: January 30, 2020 12:23:56 AM

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for Bajaj Group’s holdings in financial services and insurance business, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

While the general insurance business profits fell 17.2% to Rs 191 crore, the life insurance shareholders’ PAT was up 28% to Rs 143 crore.

Bajaj Finserv reported a 32% rise in PAT to Rs 1,126 crore in Q3FY20. Total income rose 31% to Rs 14,561 crore. While the general insurance business profits fell 17.2% to Rs 191 crore, the life insurance shareholders’ PAT was up 28% to Rs 143 crore.

