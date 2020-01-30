Bajaj Finserv Q3 net rises 32%

While the general insurance business profits fell 17.2% to Rs 191 crore, the life insurance shareholders’ PAT was up 28% to Rs 143 crore.

Bajaj Finserv reported a 32% rise in PAT to Rs 1,126 crore in Q3FY20. Total income rose 31% to Rs 14,561 crore. While the general insurance business profits fell 17.2% to Rs 191 crore, the life insurance shareholders’ PAT was up 28% to Rs 143 crore.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for Bajaj Group’s holdings in financial services and insurance business, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.