Bajaj Finance Q4 profit slips 19% to Rs 948 crore

Bajaj Finance reported a 19% y-o-y drop in consolidated profit during Q4FY20 to Rs 948 crore on higher provisioning for Covid-19 and impairment of two large accounts — ILFS and Karvy. Gross NPA as on March 31 was at 1.61% and net NPA was at 0.65%. Total AUM grew by 27% to Rs 1,47,153 crore.

