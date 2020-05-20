  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bajaj Finance Q4 profit slips 19% to Rs 948 crore

Published: May 20, 2020 12:33:22 AM

Gross NPA as on March 31 was at 1.61% and net NPA was at 0.65%.

Total AUM grew by 27% to Rs 1,47,153 crore.

Bajaj Finance reported a 19% y-o-y drop in consolidated profit during Q4FY20 to Rs 948 crore on higher provisioning for Covid-19 and impairment of two large accounts — ILFS and Karvy. Gross NPA as on March 31 was at 1.61% and net NPA was at 0.65%. Total AUM grew by 27% to Rs 1,47,153 crore.

