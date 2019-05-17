Bajaj Finance PAT grows 57% in Q4 despite challenging conditions faced by NBFCs

Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) has reported another strong quarter with its highest ever quarterly profit after tax, which grew 57% y-o-y to Rs 1,176 crore during Q4FY19 despite challenging conditions faced by NBFCs. The company will be going in for external commercial borrowings of $750 million during Q3 or Q4 this fiscal or Q1 of next fiscal. During Q4FY19, BFL\u2019s net interest income rose 50% to `3,395 crore while consolidated assets under management rose 41% to `1,15,888 crore during Q4FY19. Loan losses and provisions for Q4FY19 jumped 80.17% to `409 crore. Total operating expenses to net interest income for Q4FY19 was 34.58%, against 39.47% in Q4FY18. Total income for the quarter was at `5,308 crore. New loans booked during Q4FY19 increased 53% to 5.83 million. The B2C consumer loans grew 49% to `20,002 crore while B2B segment was up 41% to `21,987 crore and mortgage lending was up 43% to `17,186 crore. For FY19, BFL's PAT rose by 69% to `3,995 crore, net interest margin grew 46% to `11,878 crore while loan losses and provisions for FY19 rose 45.72% to `1,501 crore. Rajeev Jain, managing director, BFL, attributed the strong performance to continued granularity of the portfolio, better risk metrics and solid liquidity profile. \u201cIf risk is good you can continue go grow,\u201d Jain said. He said there was no need of any concern on higher provisioning and was part of their prudent standards and from a risk management standpoint they were in a good place. The demand environment was a little patchy but he expected to continue growing the balance sheet this fiscal by 25% to 27%, Jain said. The company would raise $ 750 million through external debt and will decide when to do this based on market conditions, Jain said. Bajaj Finserv PAT rises 32% Bajaj Finserv, the holding company for various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group, reported a 32% growth in consolidated PAT to `839 crore and 44% growth in total income to `12,995 crore during Q4FY19. While BFL continued to account for a significant share of the profits, the general insurance business reported a rare drop in profits. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company reported a 55% drop in PAT during Q4FY19 to `83 crore. S Sreenivasan, CFO of Bajaj Finserv, said there was some pressure on profitability because of underwriting losses in the crop insurance business in the rabi season. A provisioning of `115 crore had to be made for this. Further provisioning had to be made for ILFS defaults. There were investments made in technology and costs incurred to support the strong growth in retail channels, he said. Expenses which had to be written off first while the business comes in later, he said.