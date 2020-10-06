Bajaj Finance deposit book rises 22.5 per cent to Rs 21,600 crore in September

During the July-September quarter, the company acquired 1.2 million (12 lakh) new customers, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday said its consolidated deposit book rose by 22.5 per cent to Rs 21,600 crore as of September 2020, while customer franchise grew by 14 per cent to 4.41 crore. Customer franchise as on September 30, 2020, stood at 44.1 million as compared to 38.7 million a year ago.

During the July-September quarter, the company acquired 1.2 million (12 lakh) new customers, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing. Deposit book stood at approximately Rs 21,600 crore as on September 30, 2020, as compared to Rs 17,633 crore a year ago, it added. However, new loan booked during Q2 FY21 fell to 36 lakh as compared to 65 lakh in the year-ago period.

The assets under management (AUM) in the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,37,300 crore from Rs 1,35,533 crore, Bajaj Finance said. “The company continues to remain well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 26.5 per cent while maintaining highest ever liquidity buffer. Consolidated liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 22,300 crore as of 30 September 2020, and the liquidity position remains very strong,” the Pune headquartered non-banking finance company said.

Bajaj Finance said it will continue to accelerate its provisioning for COVID-19 for the second quarter as well to further strengthen the balance sheet. Shares of the company closed at Rs 3,474.40 apiece on BSE, up 2.80 per cent from the previous close.