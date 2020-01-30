Bajaj Finance clocks Rs 1,614 crore profit in Q3 FY20

The auto finance segment was close to the demonetisation levels but he hoped to see improvement going ahead.

Bajaj Finance reported a 52% rise in PAT to Rs 1,614 crore during Q3FY20. The company said this was the highest ever quarterly consolidated profit it had reported . Profit before tax grew 33% to Rs 2,170 crore. The company said it had a good quarter despite slowing demand environment, an episodic provision on a broker account and higher credit costs.

Total income rose 41% to Rs 7,026 crore. Net interest income for Q3FY20 was up 42% to Rs 4,537 crore from Rs 3,206 crore in Q3FY19. However, loan losses and provisions (expected credit loss) for Q3FY20 has gone up 84.25% to Rs 831 crore against Rs 451 crore in Q3FY19.

During the quarter, the company made an accelerated provision of Rs 85 crore in its loan against securities portfolio in the Karvy securities case. Another Rs 15 crore was provided for its exposure to a coffee conglomerate, Rajeev Jain, MD, Bajaj Finance, said at the investor call.

On the Karvy episode, Jain said in hindsight, “We should have squared our position in October 2019 or revoked our shares. This was an opportunity to learn while we took care of operations risk, credit risk but missed regulatory risk,” Jain said. “Karvy has demonstrated its intent to pay us back and are looking at selling the company so the next 60 days are crticial,” Jain said.

The IL&FS exposure was at Rs 243 crore and Jain said this was over colateralised. The collateral property has been put up for sale and around 8 to 10 bids have been received which is expected to open in early February, Jain said.

New loans booked by Bajaj Finance during Q3FY20 increased 13% to 7.67 million. Assets under management grew 35% to Rs 1,45,092 crore as of December 31, 2019. Total operating expenses to net interest income for Q3FY20 was 33.9% against 34.9% in Q3 FY19.

Gross NPA and net NPA stood at 1.61% and 0.70%, respectively. The provisioning coverage ratio was 57%. Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of December 31, 2019, stood at 26.87%. The Tier-I capital stood at 23.16%.

According to Jain, the salaried customer segment was steady but the self-employed customers segment was in trouble. The auto finance segment was close to the demonetisation levels but he hoped to see improvement going ahead.

Going by search trends on their large keyword portfolios across loan and consumption categories of electronics, mobile, furniture and apparel, it reflected a significant demand slowdown in Q3.