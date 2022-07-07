Bajaj Finance books 7.4 million loans in Q1

Non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance on Wednesday said it had recorded the highest-ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise at 2.7 million during Q1FY23.

The NBFC’s customer franchise as of June 30 stood at 60.3 million compared to 50.5 million a year ago. New loans booked by the company during Q1FY23 were 7.4 million compared to 4.6 million in Q1FY22.

Core assets under management (AUM) grew 31% year-on-year to Rs 2,04,000 crore as of June 2022 compared to Rs 1,56,115 crore as of June 30. Core AUM in Q1FY23 grew by Rs 11,900 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on its provisional first-quarter performance.

Bajaj Finance said its liquidity position remained strong with a consolidated net liquidity surplus at Rs 11,550 crore as of June 30. The company said it continued to remain well-capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of 26.2% as of June 30.

Bajaj’s deposit book grew by 22% year-on-year to Rs 34,100 crore as of June 30 compared to Rs 27,972 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, the company invested Rs 2,500 crore in equity shares of Bajaj Housing Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.