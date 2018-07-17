Bad loan in India shocker! 5-fold surge in arrest of bank officers; a reality check

Shockingly among these officials, there are nine serving or former CMDs along with several former top Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials are under the scanner, the report says.

In a major development, more and more bank officials are being booked or facing charges for allegedly involving in extending loans which have turned “bad” subsequently. In last four months, law enforcement agencies have booked or charged over 50 bank officials, according to Indian Express report. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing most of the cases and half of the bank officials hold key positions such as general manager and above. Shockingly among these officials, there are nine serving or former CMDs along with several former top Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials are under the scanner, the report says.

According to Finance Ministry data, there were 8,622 fraud cases in Public Sector Banks from 2014-15 to 16-17. Among them, staff were involved in 1,146 cases. Private Sector Banks are not far behind either with 4,156 cases of fraud registered during 2014-15 to 16-17. In private banks, 568 cases came to the fore where staff were involved, the data says.

According to key Industry players, the “five-fold rise in the number of arrests” has taken place due as enforcement agencies have stepped up their investigation following the multi-core scam involving Punjab National Bank (PNB) and diamond czar Nirav Modi. CBI, which has been probing the much highlighted case, had stated in its charge-sheet that former PNB MD was aware of Nirav Modi fraud and also misled RBI.

Currently, CBI is probing a total of 292 cases across 44 public and private sector banks involving allegations of “cheating” and “fraud”. Of these case, 10 cases are involved bank fraud amounts of Rs 1,000 crore or more while two cases involving bank fraud amount of over Rs 1,000 crore were pertaining to IDBI Bank and Canara Bank, according to date updated till March this year, the IE report says.