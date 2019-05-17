Back in the black: Bank of India swings to profit in Q4 with Rs 252 crore

Bank of India on Thursday swung to a profit of Rs 251.79 crore for the three months to March against a loss of `3969.27 crore in Q4FY18. The bottom line was driven by strong net interest income growth and a sharp drop in provisioning for bad loans. The state-run lender witnessed a 57.72% y-o-y rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs 4,044 crore. Meanwhile, provisions fell 71.57% y-o-y to `1,897.43 crore. The bank came out of the Prompt Corrective Action framework in January this year. NII is the difference between interest earned and interest paid by a bank. BOI shares ended up 1.94% for the session, following the earnings announcement, settling at Rs 81.65 per share. The public sector lender witnessed an improvement in asset quality. At the end of March 31, 2019, the bank\u2019s gross and net NPAs stood at 15.84% and 5.61% against 16.31% and 5.87% as of December 31, 2018, respectively. While the bank\u2019s slippages during Q4FY19 stood at `3,102 crore, it also managed recoveries worth `1,982 crore, made upgradations worth `4,77 crore while write-offs were at `780 crore. The bank sold assets worth `17,000 crore to asset reconstruction companies during the previous financial year. It has set further identified assets worth `30,000 crore for sale, possibly after Q1FY20, managing director and chief executive officer Dinabandhu Mohapatra said at a post-earnings conference. Elaborating on the bank\u2019s asset portfolio, the management said the bank\u2019s SMA2 book stood at `8,200 crore. Meanwhile, the bank\u2019s exposure to a private aviation sector company, understood to be Jet Airways, stood at `276 crore. \u201cin respect of one stressed performing asset in aviation sector Bank has made additional provision of `40 crore,\u201d the notes to its profit and loss statement read. The bank also holds a `3,600-crore exposure to a government-owned airline, understood to be Air India. However, Mohapatra said the bank had made 100% provisions against exposure to all non-performing accounts under the Reserve Bank of India\u2019s first and second list of NPAs flagged for reference to the National Company Law Tribunal and expects \u2018good write back\u2019 upon resolution of select accounts in coming quarters. Mohapatra further added the bank was expecting write back worth `2,000 crore in the current quarter. In absolute terms, BOI's gross NPA stood at `60,661 crore and net NPA stood at `19,119 crore. Global net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.93% in Q4FY19. The bank's gross global advances grew 1.83% y-o-y to `3.82 lakh crore as on March 31, 2019, largely supported by a 11.80% y-o-y rise in domestic advances. The bank\u2019s foreign advances, meanwhile, witnessed a sharp 33.67% decline on-year. Total global deposits grew 0.002% on-year to `5.20 lakh crore for the quarter ended March 2019, on the back of a 0.14% on-year rise in domestic deposits, while foreign deposits fell 0.57%.