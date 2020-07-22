Axis Bank’s banking operations head Naveen Tahilyani quits within months

Tahilyani – group executive and head of banking operations and transformation – will be stepping down in November to pursue opportunities outside Axis Bank

Naveen Tahilyani, group head in-charge of transformation at Axis Bank, has quit within seven months, joining a string of senior executives who have left the private sector lender in the recent past, according to sources. The sources also said that Tahilyani, who had joined Axis Bank this year, might be headed back to Tata AIA as the head of country operations.

When contacted, a bank spokesperson confirmed the development, saying Tahilyani – group executive and head of banking operations and transformation – will be stepping down in November to pursue opportunities outside Axis Bank.

The development at the Amitabh Chaudhry-led lender comes within weeks of its executive director for retail Pralay Mondal quitting to join the much smaller CSB Bank – what was termed as “compulsions”. Mondal’s exit was preceded by the exit of chief financial officer Jairam Sridharan, who joined Piramal Finance as the chief executive of a newly started consumer finance business.

Rajesh Dahiya, Axis Bank’s Executive Director (Corporate Center), said, “Naveen has been instrumental in bringing key operations and service transformations to the bank. I thank him whole-heartedly for his contribution and wish him the very best for all his future endeavours”. The bank statement also quoted Tahilyani as that it was delight to work under Chaudhry and thanked all his colleagues.