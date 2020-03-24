Axis Bank sets aside Rs 100 crore to help fight Covid-19

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank , encouraged all customers to use the bank’s digital solutions, thereby cutting down on physical interactions.

Axis Bank on Monday said that it has set aside Rs 100 crore to support customers, employees, vendors, government agencies and the community at large towards curbing the spread of the noel coronavirus. The lender also waived off charges for savings account, current account and prepaid card customers, towards online IMPS and ATM financial and non-financial transactions, for the period from March 23 to 31.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, encouraged all customers to use the bank’s digital solutions, thereby cutting down on physical interactions. “We are waiving off charges on various transactions to ensure seamless and convenient banking for our customers. We will keep continuing with our efforts in supporting the nation and its people at this crucial juncture,” he said.

Sameer Shetty, head-digital banking, Axis Bank, had previously said that the bank was preparing for higher volumes on its digital platforms towards the end of the month and early next month, when the traffic is highest. He said that while the bank had not seen any significant change in behaviour on digital platforms yet, there were some early indicators, including a marginal rise in registrations and transactions on digital platforms.