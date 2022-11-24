Axis Bank, Flipkart tie up to launch super elite credit card

Axis Bank has partnered with Flipkart to launch the ‘Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite’ credit card. “In an effort to scale the Flipkart SuperCoins reward programme and enhance the customer shopping experience, this card will serve extensive value to shoppers,” the bank said in a press release.

“Following the three-million milestone achieved recently for the existing Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, this partnership enables yet another avenue for customers on the platform to unlock and enjoy unique rewards,” Axis Bank said.

With the new credit card, customers on Flipkart can earn a total of eight SuperCoins for every Rs100 spent. These customers can earn a maximum of 200 SuperCoins on every successful transaction. SuperCoins are rewards that customers can earn on each purchase across Flipkart, Myntra and Cleartrip.

Flipkart Plus customers earn a total of 16 SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent and they can earn a maximum of 400 SuperCoins on every successful transaction on Flipkart.

For all other transactions outside of Flipkart, customers will earn two SuperCoins with no upper limit for every Rs 100 spent on all eligible spends. The Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Credit Card bears a fee of 500 rupees per month.

“We believe that this co-branded credit card will certainly appeal to customers across India, seeking benefits in the form of SuperCoins, as it offers benefits and easy redemption opportunity on every transaction,” Dheeraj Aneja, senior vice president -fintech and payments Group, Flipkart said.