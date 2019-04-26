Axis Bank has already seen Rs 300 crore of its Rs 700-crore exposure to IL&FS entities turn sour and has another Rs 14-crore loan that escaped the NPA tag because of a tribunal order, chief financial officer Jairam Sridharan told reporters on Thursday. Special mention account (SMA) 2 loans are now under 0.5% of the book, he added. Edited excerpts: You have made a reference to stringent provisioning in your notes to accounts. What rate has this been done at? Also, what is the quantum of your SMA 2 advances? These are numbers we don\u2019t put out in the public domain, but let me tell you that SMA 2 is at considerably low levels. Well below half a percent of our loans is SMA 2. That gives you an indication of what incipient stress is there and it is relatively low. As far as specific provisioning with respect to stressed sectors is concerned, we have not put that in the public domain. You have also mentioned these debt swap transactions that you have done earlier. Is it fair to say that you have dipped into your reserves for provisioning, which will be spread over the next three quarters? We have indicated in past quarters and last year that we have about Rs 2,200 crore of non-banking assets in the form of land parcels. In this quarter is, we have taken a 25% provision on that parcel through profit and loss and the remaining 75% we have provided for through reserves in consultation with the RBI. The RBI has said banks must disclose their exposure and provisioning levels in IL&FS accounts. So does your additional provision of Rs 1,300 crore include IL&FS? No, it doesn\u2019t. We have made provisions for IL&FS earlier itself. So there isn\u2019t much to do here. From an overall perspective on IL&FS, we have about Rs 700 crore of exposure, of which about Rs 300 crore is already NPA and the disclosure that RBI has sought is with respect to accounts that would have been NPA as per IRAC (Income Recognition & Asset Classification) norms but have not been classified as such because of the NCLAT order. There is one such account with us, but it is very small \u2014 only Rs 14 crore in exposure. When you say corporate loan growth is coming back, what is the kind of lending that is being done? We are seeing fairly diversified interest from various different industries. What we are not seeing at this point of time is strong, organic, new-project kind of demand. So if the question is, are you seeing strong investment demand come back? The answer is probably no. At this point, we are still waiting to see that, but yes, we are continuing to see opportunities in terms of refinance transactions from a lot of these institutions. Of course, the NBFC sector has been looking for funding. A lot of the other sectors as well \u2014 engineering or petrochemical \u2014 we are seeing fairly good demand. But we are yet to see greenfield project demand come out at this point. What share of your retail loan book is unsecured? We have personal loans at 9% of the book and credit cards at 5% of the book. That is for the retail book. So it would be half of that for the overall book.