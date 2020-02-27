Axis Bank appoints Puneet Sharma as CFO

By: |
Published: February 27, 2020 2:52:50 PM

Sharma replaces Jairam Sridharan, who has resigned as the group executive and CFO of the bank.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO at Axis Bank, said the lender sees a potential for greater participation in the under-penetrated life insurance space.Sharma spent 12 years at Tata Capital as a senior management functionary and was the group CFO since 2014.

Axis Bank on Thursday said its board has approved appointment of Puneet Sharma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). His appointment will be effective from March 6, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

Sharma replaces Jairam Sridharan, who has resigned as the group executive and CFO of the bank, with effect from the close of business hours on March 5, it said.

Related News

Prior to joining Axis Bank, Sharma spent 12 years at Tata Capital as a senior management functionary and was the group CFO since 2014 accountable for financial control, financial planning & accounting and taxation amongst other deliverables, the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Axis Bank appoints Puneet Sharma as CFO
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI notifies banks to link medium enterprise loans to external benchmark
2New norms: RBI issues clarification on CRR calculation
3Get back to lending, FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells chary public-sector banks