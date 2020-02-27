Axis Bank appoints Puneet Sharma as CFO

Sharma spent 12 years at Tata Capital as a senior management functionary and was the group CFO since 2014.

Axis Bank on Thursday said its board has approved appointment of Puneet Sharma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). His appointment will be effective from March 6, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

Sharma replaces Jairam Sridharan, who has resigned as the group executive and CFO of the bank, with effect from the close of business hours on March 5, it said.

Prior to joining Axis Bank, Sharma spent 12 years at Tata Capital as a senior management functionary and was the group CFO since 2014 accountable for financial control, financial planning & accounting and taxation amongst other deliverables, the statement said.