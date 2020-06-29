Axis Bank appoints LIC MD T C Suseel Kumar on its board

The proposal relating to the appointment of Kumar as the additional non-executive (nominee) director of the bank will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the 26th Annual General Meeting, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Axis Bank on Monday appointed Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) managing director T C Suseel Kumar on its board as non-executive member. LIC is one of the promoters of Axis Bank.
Kumar was appointed MD of LIC in March 2019.
