Axis Bank appoints LIC MD T C Suseel Kumar on its board

Published: June 29, 2020 9:52 PM

The proposal relating to the appointment of Kumar as the additional non-executive (nominee) director of the bank will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the 26th Annual General Meeting, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

LIC is one of the promoters of Axis Bank.

Axis Bank on Monday appointed Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) managing director T C Suseel Kumar on its board as non-executive member. LIC is one of the promoters of Axis Bank.

Kumar was appointed MD of LIC in March 2019.

