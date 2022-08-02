Auguste Tano Kouamé takes over as World Bank’s country director for India

The World Bank has appointed Auguste Tano Kouamé its country director for India, the multilateral body said in statement on Monday. He replaced Junaid Kamal Ahmad who recently completed a five-year term.

Auguste recently served as the World Bank’s country director for Turkey. Prior to this, he served as the director of the department of human development and economic management in the World Bank Group’s Independent Evaluation Group (IEG) from January 2017 to April 2019.

“The bank stands ready, through strategic programmes and knowledge products, to support India’s ambitions of becoming an upper middle-income country and a global leader on the climate agenda,” said Auguste, affirming the bank’s continued support for India’s development achievements as the country recovers from the pandemic blues.

“As India takes over the Presidency of the G20 later this year, the bank, globally, looks forward to supporting India in this leadership role.” he added. India is the World Bank Group’s largest client with a portfolio that includes lending of $3.98 billion from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), and $83 million from the International Development Association last fiscal (July 2021-June 2022), according to the bank’s data. As of July 2022, the Bank’s net commitments to India stood at $21.86 billion (IBRD $18.76 billion, IDA $3 billion) across 99 projects.