Atul Kumar Goel takes charge as ‘officer on special duty’ in PNB

Goel will assume office as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank with effect from February 1, 2022, upon the superannuation of S S Mallikarjuna Rao.

Written By PTI
Pursuant to the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India Notification dated December 28, 2021, Atul Kumar Goel has assumed office as Officer on Special Duty in Punjab National Bank, with effect from January 1, 2022, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
Punjab National Bank on Saturday said Atul Kumar Goel has taken charge as an ‘officer on special duty’, before taking over as its new MD and CEO next month.

Rao’s superannuation as MD and CEO of the bank is on January 31, 2022.

