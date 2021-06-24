Asirvad Microfinance securitises Rs 262-crore loan in deal with PSB

Raja Vaidyanathan, MD of Asirvad Microfinance, said, “This deal, closely on the heels of an ECB transaction with US-based WorldBusiness Capital, reaffirms the confidence leading lending institutions have in India’s microfinance sector and its prospects for growth.”
Asirvad Microfinance, a subsidiary of Manappuram Finance, said on Wednesday it has securitised microfinance loans worth Rs 262 crore in a deal with a public sector bank.
Raja Vaidyanathan, MD of Asirvad Microfinance, said, “This deal, closely on the heels of an ECB transaction with US-based WorldBusiness Capital, reaffirms the confidence leading lending institutions have in India’s microfinance sector and its prospects for growth.”
In May 2021, the company raised $15-million loan from WorldBusiness Capital, based in Hartford, Connecticut.
Proceeds from the loan availed will enable Asirvad to expand its business of providing small loans to low-income women business owners in rural areas to start and expand their busineses, he added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.