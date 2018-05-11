As provisions soar, Union Bank posts Rs 2,583-cr loss

Public-sector lender Union Bank of India on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 2,583 crore in the March quarter of FY18, owing to more than doubling of its provisions to Rs 5,668 crore. (PTI)

Public-sector lender Union Bank of India on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 2,583 crore in the March quarter of FY18, owing to more than doubling of its provisions to Rs 5,668 crore. The bank said that it has set aside provisions worth 60% of its exposure to the two lists of accounts sent to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). It also did not avail the benefit of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) permission to spread out provisions against marked-to-market (MTM) losses on securities and a higher gratuity outgo over multiple quarters. The bank’s asset quality deteriorated in the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances rising 270 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis to 15.73%. In absolute terms, GNPAs stood at Rs 49,370 crore while net NPAs stood at Rs 24,326 crore in Q4FY18.

Rajkiran Rai G, MD and CEO of Union Bank of India, said that the bank has recognised much of the stress on its books, subsequent to the RBI’s February 12 circular. “As per the regulatory guideline, we have booked all the NPAs and the recognition as well as the provisioning requirement. We hope we have seen the bottom. Hopefully, some NCLT resolutions which may come through in the first or second quarter of this year should take us on an upward cycle,” he said. The bank’s total slippages during the quarter stood at Rs 10,043 crore, of which 50-60% were as a result of restructured loans being reclassified as NPA with the lapse of existing restructuring schemes.

The bank reported a total income of Rs 9,597 crore, down 1.78% y-o-y. Net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — stood at Rs 2,193 crore, down 8% y-o-y. The bank’s domestic net interest margin (NIM) contracted 35 bps sequentially to 1.99% in Q4FY18. Total advances grew 4% to Rs 3.14 lakh crore at the end of March. Rai expects a loan growth of 7-8% in FY19. “This is factoring in a resolution of at least Rs 10,000-15,000 crore of resolution this year. That much of de-growth will happen when these accounts settle. To that extent, we have to make up for that. That’s why we have given a conservative estimate, even though we may grow close to 12-13%,” he explained.

The lender’s current and savings account (CASA) ratio fell to 34.1% in Q4FY18 from 34.4% in the same quarter last year. Its total deposits rose 8% y-o-y to Rs 3.78 lakh crore at the end of the March quarter. Union Bank’s shares on the BSE closed at Rs 87.65 on Thursday, down 4.57% from their previous close.