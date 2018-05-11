As Modi fixes NPA mess, overseas lenders line up to give money to Indian banks at razor-thin interest rates

India’s newly-adopted IBC law has got international investors and lenders interested.

India’s newly-adopted Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has got international investors and lenders interested. Data compiled by Bloomberg show that Indian banks have raised 77% more in foreign-currency loans this year than in the same period of 2017 — and at razor-thin interest rates. As India is moving to fix the bad loan crisis in a timely manner, it will lead to cleaner balance sheets and stronger credit profiles, Moody’s said in a report.

“There is good demand for high-quality loans from Indian banks as the sovereign macro story remains strong,” Manmohan Singh, head of banking at the Indian unit of Bank of Nova Scotia told Bloomberg. “International investors and lenders are taking comfort from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which is working well.”

About 40 accounts with big non-performing assets are in the pipeline for the insolvency process, and more are expected soon as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) streamlined several NPA resolution schemes into a uniform and time-bound process in line with the IBC.

Earlier, chief investment officer of Hong Kong-headquartered SSG Capital Management and ex-Lehman Brother banker said that if the government sticks to its timetable of the bank clean-up successfully, well-positioned investors should be “able to make money.”

The bad loans situation in the country escalated post-2011 when it surged dramatically from 2.67% to 9.11% by 2016 and to 10.2% by September 2017. Some rating agencies peg that it could be as big as Rs 11 lakh crore. The bank cleanup process kicked-in with the passage of the IBC as a law in 2016, which laid down rules for dealing with stressed assets.

By June 2017, the RBI had identified 12 big accounts with over Rs 5,000 crore of bad loans for immediate resolution under the IBC and 488 other for debt restructuring. Upon failing of debt-restructuring process by about 28 companies, they were selected for resolution too. Two of the first 12 have resulted in successful resolutions, while others are under process.