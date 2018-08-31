Are banks really closed for 6 days in September? No, but here’s what you must know

A viral WhatsApp message says banks will remain closed from September 2 to 5 and thereafter from September 8 to 9 .(PTI)

A message currently going viral on social media claiming the banks will remain closed for six days during the coming week is creating confusion among the customers. However, contrary to the social buzz, the banks will largely remain open across the country. “The message going around in the social media that banks will be closed for six days in the first week of September due to holidays and bank strike is not correct,” National Organization of Bank Workers Vice President Ashwani Rana told IANS.

“It’s only the RBI employees who are going on mass casual leave on September 4-5 for demands related to to Provident Fund and pension. This will not have much impact on the day-to-day operations of the other public and private sector banks,” he also said.

A viral WhatsApp message says banks will remain closed from September 2 to 5 and thereafter from September 8 to 9. “Dear All, Pl, note that all the Banks will remain closed for six days. 2nd Sept- Sun, 3rd Sept-Janmashtami, 4th, 5th Sept – Banks strike protest for pension. 8th, 9th Sept- sat & sun – Closed. All ATM’s may remain cashless. Pl, plan accordingly,” reads one of the messages currently being circulated on WhatsApp.

But, it have any significant impact on activities of banks, such as ATM services? “ATM services Not much. But it will seriously affect RTGS & NEFT operations thereby it will affect big payments, business transactions, stock markets etc.,” All India Reserve Bank Employees Association General Secretary Samir Ghosh told FE Online.

While September 2 being Sunday is a routine bank holiday, 3 September-Janmashtami on is not a restricted holiday across the country such as in Kerala. The mass casual leave being observed by the United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees over their pension related demands will not, in any way, affect the functioning of public and private sector banks. Banks will remain closed on 8 September to 9 September being second-Saturday and Sunday.