Are banks really closed for 11 days in October, November? Don’t panic; check holiday dates here

With the advent of the festive season, rumours of banks being closed for 11 days are ripe and circulating on social media. However, this is far from the truth. Banks are not closed for more than 4 days in the majority of the states. The first holiday is for Vijaya Dashmi tomorrow but it is being followed by a working Saturday.

Banks are open on first and third Saturdays every month and close on second and fourth. Rumours circulating on social media have made the assumption that banks will be closed on several days for Diwali and allied festivals which is false. There is going to be only one long weekend in states where banks are closed for Guru Nanak birthday.

Here’s the list of upcoming bank holidays in October and Novermber

October 19: Vijaya Dashmi

October 20: Working Saturday

October 21: Sunday

November 6: Diwali (only in a few states)

November 7: Diwali (in most states)

November 21: Id-e-Milad

November 23: Guru Nanak Birthday (only in few states)

In Bihar, there is an additional two-day bank holiday on November 13 and November 14 for Chhath. However, that is not a case in other states.