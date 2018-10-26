Are banks closed for 11 days in October, November? Here’s truth; check holiday dates

The banks are actually not closed for more than four days in most of the states across the country. (Reuters)

Bank holidays 2018: The latest rumours on social media that banks will remain closed for 11 days in October and November are triggering confusion in the minds of the general public. But, what’s the truth? The rumours are based on the assumption that banks will be closed for Diwali and allied festivals, which is false. The banks are actually not closed for more than four days in most of the states across the country.

Here’s the list of upcoming bank holidays in October and November

October 27: Fourth Saturday

November 6: Diwali (only in a few states)

November 7: Diwali (in most states)

November 21: Id-e-Milad

November 23: Guru Nanak Birthday (only in few states)

The banks remain open on first and third Saturdays every month and close on second and fourth. There is going to be only one long weekend in states where banks are closed for Guru Nanak birthday.

In Bihar, there is an additional two-day bank holiday on November 13 and November 14 for Chhath. However, it’s not the case in other states.

Meanwhile, in the month of August as well, social media was heavily flooded with rumours of similar kind. A viral WhatsApp message circulated then claiming banks will remain closed from September 2 to 5 and thereafter from September 8 to 9. “Dear All, Pl, note that all the Banks will remain closed for six days. 2nd Sept- Sun, 3rd Sept-Janmashtami, 4th, 5th Sept – Banks strike protest for pension. 8th, 9th Sept- sat & sun – Closed. All ATM’s may remain cashless. Pl, plan accordingly,” read one of the messages which circulated on WhatsApp then. Nevertheless, the rumours circulating on social media were found to be false later.