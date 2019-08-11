Anurag Adlakha appointed Yes Bank chief financial officer

The bank stated that re-designations have been made with a view to strengthen its overall financial management and strategy functions. (Reuters)

Private lender YES Bank on Saturday announced appointment of Anurag Adlakha as the group’s chief financial officer (CFO) following approval from the board of directors.

The bank stated that re-designations have been made with a view to strengthen its overall financial management and strategy functions. Adlakha will take over from Raj Ahuja, who will now take over as group chief strategy officer, responsible for leading the strategy, planning and projects function of the bank.

In a separate notification, the private lender said it had allotted 2,11,600 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 under the Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) on Saturday.