Andhra Bank reports Rs 2,535-cr standalone net loss in Quarter 4

By: | Hyderabad | Published: May 24, 2018 3:26 AM
Andhra Bank has reported a net loss of Rs 2,535.82 crore on a standalone basis for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly due to higher provisioning for bad loans.

The total income stood at Rs 5,092.62 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 5,424.69 crore in the year-ago period. The bank’s gross NPA widened to 17.09% of total assets compared to 12.25% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Similarly, the net NPAs rose to 8.48% from 7.57% in the January-March quarter of 2016-17. For the entire period of 2017-18, the bank posted a net loss of Rs 3,412.53 crore on standalone basis compared to a profit of Rs 174.33 crore in the preceding financial year, the bank said.

