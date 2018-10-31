Analyst Corner: ‘Hold’ on UBI; valuation to remain under pressure

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 1:16 AM

Union Bank of India’s (UNBK) Q2FY19 results are characterised by an improving asset quality trend even as business momentum continues to be soft. Key highlights: (a) Slippages were restricted to `26.7 bn (3.6% versus >6% over last six quarters).

Factoring lower treasury profits, we prune our FY19 EPS by 12%. We believe dilution risks (CET1 at 7.5%) and structural challenges would persist for midsized PSU banks.

Furthermore, higher recoveries edged down GNPLs. Going forward, the recovery trend (NCLT cases) and slippages in the power sector (only 26% recognised, much lower than peers) would be the key variables. (b) From a business perspective, momentum remains soft (loan growth flat y-o-y), leading to softer NII (up <8% y-o-y), but lower opex lent support.

Factoring lower treasury profits, we prune our FY19 EPS by 12%. We believe dilution risks (CET1 at 7.5%) and structural challenges would persist for midsized PSU banks. Hence, we expect UNBK’s valuation to remain under pressure. Maintain ‘Hold’.

Q2FY19 marks an improvement in asset quality performance with slippages restricted to `26.7 bn (3.6%), largely corporate-driven (> 45% of slippages).
This along with better recoveries/upgrades of `16.2 bn (run-rate of 88% of NBFC and 96% of HFC book being A-rated and above). However, unrecognised stress in power segment (<26% recognised, much lower than peers) and other stressed book (5:25/ restructured/ SRs) of 1.6% keep us on guard.

From a business perspective, momentum remains soft. NII growth continues to be softer at sub-8% growth due to muted loan growth (flat y-o-y) and persistent pressure on NIM. The only silver lining is the sustained growth momentum in the retail segment (up 14.6% y-o-y). We believe operational challenges will continue to plague midsized PSU banks. Hence, we expect the operating profitability to remain under pressure.

