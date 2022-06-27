Allow life insurers to sell other financial products, says HDFC Life chairman

HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd is in talks with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to allow life insurance companies to sell other regulated financial products, Deepak Parekh, chairman of the life insurance company said in its 22nd annual general meeting. The move will help enable insurance companies to expand their reach and also improve customer experience.

There are 24 lakh insurance agents registered with life insurance companies, which provide a significant source of income for a large number of agents, Parekh said.

“I would also like to thank our regulator, the Irdai, for their continued guidance and support to the industry, in these challenging times. I am confident that the insurance regulator will continue to display its firm commitment to carry out reforms for increasing insurance penetration and facilitating sustainable growth of the industry,” he said.

Irdai earlier this month allowed insurance companies to launch health and general insurance products without its prior approval, in order to give companies flexibility to introduce new products.

On the company front, HDFC Life is currently working towards integrating its operations with Exide Life. HDFC Life in January completed acquisition of Exide Life from Exide Industries for Rs 6,687 crore, aimed at increasing reach in southern India. The acquisition will help the company to bolster its reach in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, Parekh said.

The company’s renewal premium grew by 18% and 13th month persistency increased to 92% in FY22. The value of new business increased to Rs 2,675 crore, up 22% on year. HDFC Life’s total new business market share stands at 21% in the private life insurance market, making us the second-largest private life insurer in the country and the third-largest overall, he said.

The impact of the second wave of the pandemic was seen by the jump in death claims paid by the industry as a whole, which underlines the importance of the sector, Parekh said. The life insurance sector paid Rs 60,000 crore in death claims in the first nine months of FY22, twice compared to the same period in the previous year.

“This gives us all an idea of the kind of financial support that the industry has provided in such difficult times,” he said.