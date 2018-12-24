Allahabad Bank working hard to meet Rs 1,000 crore recovery target in quarter 3: MD

Allahabad Bank MD-CEO SS Mallikarjuna Rao

Allahabad Bank has set a cash recovery and upgrade target of Rs 1,000 crore for the October-December quarter to clean up its balance sheet, and the lender is working “very hard” to achieve it, managing director and chief executive officer SS Mallikarjuna Rao has said. The city-based public sector lender is aiming to bring down its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to around Rs 23,000-24,000 crore by this fiscal-end from Rs 27,236 crore at the end of the second quarter, Rao said during an interview with FE on Saturday.

As a part of the turnaround strategy, the lender, which is under the prompt corrective action (PCA) of the Reserve Bank of India, is looking to bring down the net NPA ratio to below 6% by the first quarter next fiscal. The bank is looking to come out of the PCA framework by June 2019. “We expect that the bank will be in a position to reach break-even by June 2019. Then we will approach RBI for reviewing our PCA status,” said Rao, who assumed office of MD & CEO of Allahabad Bank in September.

The bank had reported Rs 1,822.71-crore net loss for second quarter this fiscal compared with Rs 1,944.37 crore for the first quarter. The net NPA ratio at the end of second quarter of this fiscal stood at 7.96%, while gross NPA ratio was at 17.53%. Notably, the bank’s net NPA ratio will have to be below 6% in order to come out of PCA framework, subject to fulfilling other norms like profitability and capital-to-risky-asset ratio (CRAR). “It is important for me is to reduce the gross NPA in absolute terms. We are targeting to bring down the gross NPA to around Rs 23,000-24,000 crore by March 2019, considering all the upgrades, fresh slippages, and resolutions in insolvency cases,” Rao said.

“We are looking at cash recovery and upgrade of Rs 1,000 crore in the December quarter. We are already at around Rs 700-750 crore. So, we are looking at reaching Rs 1,000 crore, which may appear to be little tough because the number of days left in this quarter is less. But we are working very hard on it,” he said. The bank has referred as many as 131 accounts of stressed assets involving Rs 16,600 crore to the National Company Law Tribunal for resolution under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. “Out of that, 81 accounts were admitted. We are hoping that 17-18 cases involving Rs 4,000 crore would be resolved by March 2019,” he said.

On capital requirement, Rao said it was expecting that the government would infuse additional capital into it with the Centre going to infuse additional Rs 41,000 crore into public sector banks. The bank had received Rs 3,054-crore capital investment from the government in November. Following that, its total CRAR stood at 10.89% with the common equity tier-1 CRAR of 7.59%. “In FY20, we don’t want to take any capital from the government as its stake in our bank is already 83%,” the MD said, adding that in the next fiscal the bank may go for QIP, follow-on public offer or rights issue for its capital requirement.

In corporate lending, the bank is taking exposures to AAA-rated and AA-rated firms to reduce risks. “Since our bank is under PCA, our approach is completely calibrated. That means we don’t like to go for lending in large-corporate and mid-corporate segments without going through the rating mechanism because for us risk-weighted assets are cut down, below which we will have to do the lending. So, we are looking at AAA and AA-rated firms, where the risk weightage is 20-30% respectively,” Rao said.