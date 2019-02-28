Allahabad Bank to cut lending rates by 10 bps across tenures from March 1

The bank, in a release, said with the MCLR now getting reduced by 10 basis points, home loans, car loans and other retail loans are slated to get cheaper.

A day after the Reserve Bank of India removed it from the list of lenders placed under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, Allahabad Bank on Wednesday said it will cut marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points for all the tenures up to three years with effect from March 1.

“The Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the bank has reviewed the existing marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLRs) and decided for a downward revision of MCLR by 10 basis points (bps) for all the tenors,” the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank, in a release, said with the MCLR now getting reduced by 10 basis points, home loans, car loans and other retail loans are slated to get cheaper.

For all the tenures: overnight, one month, three months, six months, one year, two years and three years, the bank has cut the MCLR by 0.10% each to 8.15%, 8.25%, 8.45%, 8.50%, 8.65%, 8.85% and 8.95%, according to its stock exchange filing.

Significantly, the RBI had last week asked banks to transmit the repo rate cut benefit to the real economy after a 25 basis points rate cut in early February.

The central bank on Tuesday decided to remove Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank and Dhanlaxmi Bank from the list of banks placed under its PCA framework. The RBI observed that these banks have shown structural and systemic improvements in their performance. Allahabad Bank will be subject to stipulated monitorable action plan (MAP).

The bank narrowed its net loss to Rs 732.81 crore for the third quarter against a net loss of Rs 1,263.79 crore for the same period last fiscal, backed by a major decline in provisions. It had reported a net loss of Rs 1,822.71 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

During the December quarter of FY19, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in absolute terms rose 3.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 28,218.79 crore from Rs 27,236.19 crore in the September quarter. Gross NPA as a percentage of total loans rose 28 basis points to 17.81% from 17.53% during the previous quarter.

During the period under review, the net NPA ratio, however, decreased 26 bps sequentially at 7.70%.