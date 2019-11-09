Allahabad Bank loss widens as bad loan provisions soar

By: |
Published: November 9, 2019 2:39:59 AM

The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 128 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

Allahabad Bank, Allahabad Bank loss, Allahabad Bank bad loan, net interest income, stock exchange filingNon-interest income jumped 24.31% y-o-y to Rs 511.14 crore.

State-run Allahabad Bank on Friday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 2,114.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, against a net loss of Rs 1,822.71 crore in the same period a year ago, because of an over 36% year-on-year rise in provisioning for bad loans.

The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 128 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. The operating profit rose 18.5% y-o-y to Rs 632.87 crore from Rs 533.97 crore a year ago, with net interest income (NII) growing 10.88% y-o-y to Rs 1,275.71 crore for the period under review, according to a stock exchange filing. Non-interest income jumped 24.31% y-o-y to Rs 511.14 crore.

Total income registered a 4.8% y-o-y increase at Rs 4,622.90 crore, compared with Rs 4,410.72 crore for the year-ago period.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Allahabad Bank loss widens as bad loan provisions soar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI raises limit for borrowing from MFIs
2Uday Kotak says need rules for non-disruptive exit in financial sector
3No charges on NEFT from 2020; check RBI’s latest move to boost digital payments