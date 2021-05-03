  • MORE MARKET STATS

Airtel Payments Bank offers 6% per annum interest on deposits of over Rs 1 lakh

By: |
May 3, 2021 4:42 PM

Airtel Payments Bank on Monday announced its customers will get an increased interest rate of 6 per cent per annum on savings account deposit of over Rs 1 lakh.

Airtel Payments Bank has over 5.5 crore engaged users across its operations.

Airtel Payments Bank on Monday announced its customers will get an increased interest rate of 6 per cent per annum on savings account deposit of over Rs 1 lakh. The move follows Airtel Payments Bank becoming the first payments bank to implement an enhanced day-end savings limit of Rs 2 lakh, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the company said in a statement.

Airtel Payments Bank has over 5.5 crore engaged users across its operations, the statement added. The interest rate is at 2.5 per cent per annum for a deposit up to Rs 1 lakh. Announcing the higher interest rate on savings account deposits of over Rs 1 lakh, Anubrata Biswas, CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, said, RBI’s increased savings deposit ceiling is a major milestone for payments banks as this was a key ask from customers”.

Related News

With an “attractive” interest rate on deposit sums above one lakh, Airtel Payments Bank is making banking proposition even more rewarding, Biswas added. “Our unmatched footprint of 5,00,000 banking points and a global first secure and simple experience delivered digitally, Airtel Payments Bank offers a market-leading proposition for both the urban digital and the rural underbanked customer,” Biswas pointed out.

The new interest rate regime is an important addition to the bank’s suite of solutions. Customers can open an Airtel Payments Bank account within minutes with a video call from the Airtel Thanks app. The bank offers a digital savings account – Rewards123, which offers more value to customers when they transact digitally using the account.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Airtel Payments Bank offers 6% per annum interest on deposits of over Rs 1 lakh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IDBI Bank back in black in FY21 after 5 years, posts profit of Rs 1,359 crore
2Yes Bank rescue happened in nick of time before pandemic struck, happy with progress: CEO Prashant Kumar
3RBI to strengthen risk-based supervision of banks, NBFCs