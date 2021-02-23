  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ahead of new ARC formation, Punjab National Bank to sell Arcil stake

By: |
February 23, 2021 3:00 AM

“PNB has initiated a sale process to offer its holding of 3,25,06,486 equity shares i.e. 10.01% of the paid-up equity share capital of ARCIL (“proposed transaction”). PNB Investment Services Limited is the advisor to PNB (referred to as “PNBISL”/ “advisor”) for the proposed transaction,” PNBISL said in the notice.

A detailed framework for the ARC is in the works, financial services secretary Debasish Panda said earlier this month, adding that the government will not be putting in any money.A detailed framework for the ARC is in the works, financial services secretary Debasish Panda said earlier this month, adding that the government will not be putting in any money.

As the process to set up a new national asset reconstruction company (ARC) gathers steam, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has begun the process to exit Asset Reconstruction Company (India), also known as Arcil. The bank’s investment arm on Monday sought expressions of interest from potential buyers in a public notice.

“PNB has initiated a sale process to offer its holding of 3,25,06,486 equity shares i.e. 10.01% of the paid-up equity share capital of ARCIL (“proposed transaction”). PNB Investment Services Limited is the advisor to PNB (referred to as “PNBISL”/ “advisor”) for the proposed transaction,” PNBISL said in the notice.

Related News

Arcil’s other sponsors are: Avenue India Resurgence, State Bank of India, IDBI Bank and ICICI Bank. Arcil is an associate member of the Indian Bankers’ Association. In November 2018, US-based Avenue Capital bought a 27% stake in the company for an unspecified amount as investors IDFC Bank, Ashmore Capital, FirstRand Bank, Barclays, Singapore’s GIC and Karur Vysya Bank exited it.

There has been little clarity so far on how the new ARC, proposed in the Budget, will be funded. While some government officials have said that it will be up to banks to put in seed money, it is not yet clear which banks will actually invest. A detailed framework for the ARC is in the works, financial services secretary Debasish Panda said earlier this month, adding that the government will not be putting in any money.

FE had reported in January that bankers plan to seek two exemptions for the new ARC. First, relaxation of the September 1, 2016 circular which effectively requires banks to provide for an asset assigned to ARCs as if it were still on the bank’s books. The other would be to exempt the new ARC from making future provisions for assets it buys.

In a recent report, SBI’s economic research wing said public sector banks (PSBs) now have a provision coverage ratio of around 86% (up from 62% in FY18). “This implies that the PSBs would have provided for most of the bad assets and a wholesale transfer of the bad assets to the bad bank is just a technical issue and the process of recovery and resolution could be carried out much better,” the report said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Ahead of new ARC formation Punjab National Bank to sell Arcil stake
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Banks’ retail stress may rise in FY22 driven by unsecured loans: Ind-Ra
2Monthly collections in retail pools of NBFCs, HFCs touch pre-moratorium level: Icra
3Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank post highest UPI failure rates; Paytm sees lowest decline rate