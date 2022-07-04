scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
US pharma giant Gilead uses ‘Double Irish’ tax loophole where to buy illegal steroids online the truth about anabolic steroids and its relation to health and fitness | fit for the soul
Must Read
Pause slide

After RBI’s repo rate hike, another 75 basis points hike possible over next 60-75 days: Ravi Subramanian

“Another 75 basis point hike over the next 60-75 days seems a possibility, which would mean that the housing finance rate will go up by another per cent and a half for consumers in the country.”

Written by FE Business
interest rate, repo rate, housing finance, geopolitical unrest, inflation, loan rates, housing finance, real estate, returns
Ravi Subramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Shriram Housing Finance

While the Reserve Bank of India recently raised the interest rates by 90 basis points bringing it to 4.90 per cent, Ravi Subramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Shriram Housing Finance, said that interest rates will further go up. “Another 75 basis point hike over the next 60-75 days seems a possibility, which would mean that the housing finance rate will go up by another per cent and a half for consumers in the country,” Subramanian said in an interview with Shaleen Agrawal at the Financial Express Modern BFSI Summit. The interest rates are increasing courtesy the geopolitical unrest and inflationary pressure.

Subramanian maintained that the continuous rise in interest rates, however, will not have a major impact on the existing loans. “Interest rates have gone up, gone down and fluctuated and the world has gone on. These rate hikes will not impact the existing loan rates or EMIs in any drastic manner. Housing finance still remains the best performing asset in portfolios of most of the banks,” he said.

How’s the real estate sector doing?

Also Read

While there was a free fall in real estate transactions as soon as the Covid struck, it came with a drop in prices which further resulted in an opportunity for home buyers towards the end of 2020 and early 2021. “Real estate has not seen a better 10-15 months that it has seen now. Now, inflation and rising interest rates is casting a shadow on the real estate segment and on housing finance sales, but that’s at a macro level. There is a possibility of a slowdown in the next 6-8 months across tier-I, -II and -III towns,” said Subramanian.

Further, talking about real estate as an asset class, he said that it will deliver returns for investors over an elongated time period. “It should give you inflation ++ kind of returns in years to come. One needs to stay invested and wait for the prices to go up,” he said. According to CBRE’s sector outlook report, investments in the real estate sector in India are bound to grow by 5-10 per cent in 2022.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Industry