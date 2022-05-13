Aditya Birla Capital profit after tax rises 20 pc to Rs 450 crore

Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday reported a rise of 20 per cent in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 450 crore in quarter ended March 2022.

The consolidated revenue of the company for Q4 FY22 grew 18 per cent from a year ago to Rs 6,962 crore, Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) said in a release.

For the entire financial year 2021-22, the consolidated revenue grew 16 per cent year on year to Rs 23,633 crore.

The consolidated profit after tax for the year grew 51 per cent to Rs 1,706 crore, the highest ever recorded by the company, it added.

Ajay Srinivasan, chief executive, ABCL, said: “The company has built an integrated platform with high quality, significant scale and a retail franchise of nearly 35 million active customers. We have tripled our profits over the last 5 years and nearly doubled our profit over the last two years, in spite of the several external challenges.

“Our integrated and diversified model backed by our motivated teams have helped us deliver consistent growth in profitability across economic cycles and record results this fiscal.” Stock of ABCL on Thursday closed at Rs 99.65, down by 2.73 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.