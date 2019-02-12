Banker Uday Kotak calls for ethical entrepreneurship

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 11:33 PM

Speaking at an entrepreneur award function by consultancy firm EY, Kotak said apart from the need for entrepreneurs to be good professionals, there is also a need for them to imbibe entrepreneurial spirit.

Banker Uday Kotak calls for ethical entrepreneurship (File)

Banker Uday Kotak Tuesday exhorted entrepreneurs to be mindful of ethics, integrity, and governance as they go about building companies. The comments from Kotak, who has been appointed by the government to help steer the crippled infra lender IL&FS out of difficulties, came while stressing on the need for entrepreneurs to be thorough professionals.

“You need to be creative, passion-oriented, purposeful and finally have a sense of professionalism, ethics, integrity, and of governance which are the bedrocks of
sustainable entrepreneurship,” Kotak said. It can be noted that after IL&FS, which owes over Rs 94,000 crore to lenders, has defaulted and eventually led to
government superseding the board, the infra lender was found to be wanting in governance practices, with allegations levelled against the top leadership.

To start with, there was a complex maze of companies- 348 to be precise–and then there were borrowings between the group firms as well. Speaking at an entrepreneur award function by consultancy firm EY, Kotak said apart from the need for entrepreneurs to be good professionals, there is also a need for them to imbibe entrepreneurial spirit. He said within Kotak Mahindra Bank they have coined a phrase called ‘professional entrepreneurs’ to ensure this.

Kotak urged all the entrepreneurs to ensure that they are ready for any change, disruption and dare to be different. Citing the case of Azim Premji, who won the lifetime achievement award, Kotak said Wipro dared to be different which saw it move into technology from being an oil company. Addressing the event, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said a lot of changes have happened in the past few years as the introduction of GST and a bankruptcy code, which are transformative and asked businesses to seize the opportunity presented by the same.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banker Uday Kotak calls for ethical entrepreneurship
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition